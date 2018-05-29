Drake Drops Pusha T & Kanye West Diss, “Duppy Freestyle” [NEW MUSIC]

That didn’t take very long at all. Less than 24 hours after Pusha T set the Internet on fire with his new album, Daytona, that features bars aimed at Drake, the 6 God has already responded.

Drizzy dropped “Duppy Freestyle,” and he wants all the smoke.

If you’ve been under a rock, Pusha’s track “Infrared” took multiple shots at Drake and his use of ghostwriters, per usual. Push confirmed to The Breakfast Club that the retort was due to Drake’s “Two Birds One Stone” from a couple of years back.

Now it seems like Push put the battery in Drizzy’s back. The Toronto rapper is back in rappity rap mode.

“I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back ’cause he makes me nervous/I wanna see my brothers flourish to a higher purpose/You n*ggas leeches and serpents /I think it’s good that now the teachers are learning,” spit Drake (that was for Ye).

He added (and this is for Push), “Your brother said it was your cousin then him then you, so you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew/Don’t be ashamed there’s plenty n*ggas that do what you do, there’s no malice in your heart, you an approachable dude.”

Oh it’s on now.

