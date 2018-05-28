What Should Beyonce Do With The Church She Bought? [EXCLUSIVE]

Beyonce recently bought a church in New Orleans, but no one knows what she’s going to do with it. Headkrack mentioned that it could possibly be used as a performance venue and that Solange doesn’t live far from it. The church retails for over $850,000, but we will all have to wait to see what happens.

Eve is on the show “The Talk” and recently spoke about abusing drugs. She mentioned that after leaving a toxic relationship drugs and alcohol is what she turned to. Eve got a DUI and had to wear an ankle monitor and that’s what helped her realize she needed to change.

J Balvin joined her on stage to perform their single, "Mi Gente." And hubby Hov came for "Déjá Vu."