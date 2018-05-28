Beyonce recently bought a church in New Orleans, but no one knows what she’s going to do with it. Headkrack mentioned that it could possibly be used as a performance venue and that Solange doesn’t live far from it. The church retails for over $850,000, but we will all have to wait to see what happens.
Eve is on the show “The Talk” and recently spoke about abusing drugs. She mentioned that after leaving a toxic relationship drugs and alcohol is what she turned to. Eve got a DUI and had to wear an ankle monitor and that’s what helped her realize she needed to change.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Beyoncé Buys Her Own Church In New Orleans
RELATED: Chance The Rapper Sparks Debate About Beyoncè Being A Better Performer Than Michael Jackson [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Mathew Knowles’ Side Baby Beyonce 2.0? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- What Should Beyonce Do With The Church She Bought? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Remembering 15-Year-Old Dan Bullock, The Youngest Vietnam War Casualty
- Jayson Tatum Finishes Breakout Rookie Season With Monster Dunk On LeBron James [VIDEO]
- J. Cole & Lil’ Pump Sit Down And Squash Beef During This Thought-Provoking Interview [VIDEO]
- 6 HBCU Students Receive “Discover The Unexpected” Journalism Fellowships
- Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister
- How Black Women Delivered Stacey Abrams’ Historic Win in Georgia’s Primary Race
- Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify
- Kim Kardashian Tried To Slander Rhymefest, He Responded Eloquently
- 11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship