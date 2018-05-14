Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Is Mathew Knowles’ Side Baby Beyonce 2.0? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Matthew Knowles is making headlines again after some think he has another Beyoncè on his hands. He had a child with an ex-stripper and had his daughter. She was recently recorded playing “Dorthy,” from “The Wizard Of Oz.

Many are saying she is a star and Gary With Da Tea played a clip, which she sounded pretty good in. Tina Lawson recently spoke out about how she put Solange and Beyoncè in therapy because both needed to handle fame especially possible jealousy from the younger sister. Gary also mentioned that Solange suffers from depression and ADHD so certain aspects of life might have been hard.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles Has A Point About Colorism [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Beyonce & Solange’s Half-Sister Performing As Dorothy In “The Wiz” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Says Beyoncé Performance Was Better Than Any Of Michael Jackson’s [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Mathew Knowles’ Side Baby Beyonce 2.0? [EXCLUSIVE]

Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance [PHOTOS]

baby , Beyonce , Matthew Knowles

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×