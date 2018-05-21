Rickey Smiley: “Before You Say Yes, Get Into The Details Of What You’re Saying Yes To” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is dropping gems today that could help you in life. He spoke about saying “yes” to someone, but not knowing the full details of what you’re saying “yes” to. Rickey mentioned you should have a clear understanding before you respond.

Follow @TheRSMS

He spoke about a time his aunt asked to go to the store and while they were out he had to go to several other places. So when people ask him to do things he gets a full understanding before responding. Rickey mentioned not to let people manipulate you so they can get what they want.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: