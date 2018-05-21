Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley shared a video that inspired him on Facebook of a woman talking about progression. We have people in our life that sometimes shouldn’t be there, but we stick by them because they are family or close friends. In the video she expressed that she didn’t care if it’s your mother, don’t let them have you stuck in bondage.

Rickey mentioned that he’s been preaching that for years and has even cut off family members for trying to break him down instead of lifting him up. He also loved the fact that she was talking about deleting and blocking people in life to get closer to your blessings. Remember one bad apple does spoil the bunch.

