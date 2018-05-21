Rickey Smiley shared a video that inspired him on Facebook of a woman talking about progression. We have people in our life that sometimes shouldn’t be there, but we stick by them because they are family or close friends. In the video she expressed that she didn’t care if it’s your mother, don’t let them have you stuck in bondage.
Rickey mentioned that he’s been preaching that for years and has even cut off family members for trying to break him down instead of lifting him up. He also loved the fact that she was talking about deleting and blocking people in life to get closer to your blessings. Remember one bad apple does spoil the bunch.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job
- Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic Of Her Baby Boy [PHOTO]
- Alabama Pastor Generates Controversy After Saying Whites Need To Stay Out Of Black Churches
- Top 7 Moments From The 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
- How The Murders Of Mike Brown & Tamir Rice Should Have Been Reported
- Billboard Music Awards 2018 [PHOTOS]
- Cop Falsely Arrests Woman For DUI After Sexually Assaulting Her
- Trumps Messes Up His Own Wife’s Name By Referring To Her As “Melanie”
- LeBron James And Cavs Save Season With Game 3 Win