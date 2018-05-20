The Show
Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley cooked up a Thanksgiving feast for the morning show crew and everyone enjoyed it. Da Brat mentioned that Rickey made a home made dressing that was good to her soul. She was also excited about the buffet of food in the room filled with chicken and dumplings, turkey wings and more.

Da Brat wants Rickey to get a cooking show together so she can be his assistant. Headkrack missed out on the chicken and dumplings, but Rickey tried to make him some more. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find a can opener so he’s going to have to wait until next time.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

cooking , Da Brat , Rickey Smiley

