Black Tony has been going through a lot lately. He was fired from his job, was being chased by the feds and now needs somewhere to stay. Black Tony asked Rickey Smiley if he could stay and now he’s coming to his house.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey told Black Tony he can’t stay there forever and he began to cry. Black Tony is excited to have cable and a place to park his car as well as a yard for his dog to be in. Rickey isn’t quite sure if he likes this arrangement, but we will have to see what happens.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On The Run From The Feds [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Talks About People Goin’ In On His Feet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Has A Buick Transmission In His Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 8 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8 2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8 3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8 4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8 5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8 6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8 7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8 8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE] Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]