Why Black Tony Has A Buick Transmission In His Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony recently had a party at a hotel and Gucci Mane along with several other people came. He mentioned when he went to get his car it wouldn’t start. Black Tony’s 97 Range Rover has a rebuilt Buick transmission in it.

Follow @TheRSMS

He told Rickey that his car is only able to go 30-40 mph. Black Tony also stole some supplies from the maid while at the hotel and will be bringing it to the station. We will have to see if Black Tony makes it to work.

Don’t forget to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Put On Blast By Baby Mama And Gets Fired! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Ready To Get Rich From New Trappaccino Drinks [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46 2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46 3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46 4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46 5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46 6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46 7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46 8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46 9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46 10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46 11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46 12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46 13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46 14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46 15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46 16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46 17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46 18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46 19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46 20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46 21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46 23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46 24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46 25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46 26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46 27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46 28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46 29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46 30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46 31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46 32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46 33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46 34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46 35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46 36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46 37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46 38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46 39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46 40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46 41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46 42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46 43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46 44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46 45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46 46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Why Black Tony Has A Buick Transmission In His Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE] Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]