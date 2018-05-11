Front Page
Why Rickey Smiley Will Never Go To The Waffle House Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Another incident has happened at The Waffle House. A cellphone video caught a policeman choking a young Black man after the police were called on him. The office wrestled him to the ground and many say it was over nothing.

Bernice King is now calling for a boycott of the restaurant. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he will not be going back to that restaurant ever and support other businesses. R. Kelly has been making headlines and Spotify recently took all his music off of it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

