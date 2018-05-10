Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House [VIDEO]

Waffle House strikes again—this time, in Warsaw, North Carolina.
According to The News & Observer, on May 5, Anthony Wall, 22, was at Waffle House after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. He reportedly got into an argument with a Waffle House employee and the police were called. No word on what the argument was about. A police officer arrived and then choked and slammed Wall to the ground. It is not clear why the officer used such aggressive force on the 22-year-old. See below:
Anthony Wall told ABC11, “I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that’s when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me.” Wall said his back was injured and he had a cut on his arm.
Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland told The News & Observer, “We are aware of the video and currently working on an investigation, following up based on the video posted, doing interviews, gathering video evidence.” He also added regarding the video going viral, “I wish people would not blow things out of proportion and not let one situation create any additional situations.” Well, sounds like this investigation is clearly going to be biased.
In addition, on April 22, according to AL.com, Jacinda Mitchell claims a white woman locked the door of a Pinson, Alabama Waffle House because it didn’t want to seat her. Mitchell said she wasn’t served because she is Black. The video went viral, see below:
Sounds like Waffle House employees clearly need cultural sensitivity training.
