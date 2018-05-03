Videos
Dwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. [VIDEO]

James Shaw Jr. the man responsible for stopping the Waffle House shooter in Tennessee that took the lives of 4 people got invited onto The Ellen Show.

During the show, Ellen asked Shaw who his favorite basketball player and why. “Dwyane Wade,” said Shaw. “I like the way he carries himself off the court according to USA Today.

Ellen being the person she is had to make his dreams come true and asked Wade to come on out and say hello to Shaw. A surprised and yet humble Shaw was delighted to see Wade walking up to him on stage.

“I know you don’t want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero,” explained Wade. “When I sit down with my kids, and I sit down and talk to them about role models, who I want them to look up to, I’d tell them to go look up James Shaw Jr.”

Wade presented Shaw with a check for $20,000. The NBA player has been nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his support for the Parkland, Florida community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He visited the school in March to talk with students explaining, “As someone out here in the public eye, I’m proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, because of the future of this world because of you guys. So I just say thank you.”

(Source: USA Today)

