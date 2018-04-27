Front Page
Why Meek Mill Isn’t Free, Even Though He’s Out Of Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

The other day Meek Mill was released from prison and many are very excited about it. He’s been doing interviews and recently spoke about getting out of prison, but not being free. Meek is out on bond and still has to go in front of the judge later on.

He caught this case at 19 and still facing hard times from it at 30. Russell Simmons still faces charges of allegedly sexually assaulting several women, but now one is backing out. She admitted the sex was consensual and still sending him nudes with the relationship was over.

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

