Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Will Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 12 hours ago
257 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill is a free man and will be back to court in June. Some say this might be his time to begin dating Nicki Minaj again. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she hasn’t been hot since Meek left her.

Tokyo Toni tried to sue Wendy Williams, but now the lawsuit for $1 million has been dismissed. Gary mentioned that she couldn’t afford to serve Wendy. We will have to see if she tries to serve her at another time.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Meek Mill Finally Released From Prison

RELATED: How Meek Mill Was Setup To Fail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prosecutors Say Meek Mill Conviction Should Be Overturned, Judge Brinkley STILL Hating

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill [PHOTOS]

dating , meek mill , nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×