Meek Mill Tells Lestor Holt “I’m Out, But I Still Don’t Feel Free” [VIDEO]

Meek Mill fans the world over are celebrating the release of the Philadelphia rapper from prison this week, and he’s now making the media rounds. In his first televised interview since being released, the Maybach Music Group star sat with NBC News’ Lester Holt to share details of his whirlwind experience.
The chat opens up with Meek, looking visibly at peace, remarking on the fact he hasn’t had much sleep since being freed and how going back to the “real world” felt like a “culture shock” to him. The interview is a teaser for an upcoming longer chat for a special edition of Dateline to come.
Periods of the brief clip show Meek in various instances, including his pick-up in a helicopter from Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who hosted the hometown hero at the team’s playoff showdown on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. Meek must have been good luck because the team took the series 4-1.
Check out Meek Mill speaking with Lester Holt below.
The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)
The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)
1. RapCaviar Live1 of 25
2. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party2 of 25
3. Medusa’s 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill3 of 25
4. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release Party4 of 25
5. MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool Party5 of 25
6. Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party6 of 25
7. Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers7 of 25
8. Super Bowl LI Parties8 of 25
9. #CM9 Release Concert9 of 25
10. New Year’s Eve Pre-party With Meek Mill10 of 25
11. Birthday Bash Weekend Grand Finale Hosted by Meek Mill11 of 25
12. Meek Mill12 of 25
13. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals13 of 25
14. Rockie Fresh ‘Electric Highway’ Release Party14 of 25
15. The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience15 of 25
16. Celebrities arrive to the Tidal X 10/20 show in Brooklyn16 of 25
17. Meek Mill,17 of 25
18. 2015 BET Awards – Show18 of 25
19. Drake, J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame and Meek Mill Perform At The Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre19 of 25
20. Meek Mill Album 201520 of 25
21. The Dreamchaser Tour Featuring Meek Mill21 of 25
22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 – Audience and Show22 of 25
23. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 19 – Show23 of 25
24. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Fight Night, Las Vegas day party24 of 25
25. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show25 of 25
—
Photo: Getty