Things Parents Can’t Do When Going To Their Kids’ School [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and has a message to some parents. He mentioned that after your child gets a certain age you shouldn’t go up to the school anymore. Special K has some advice and you should listen to some of this.

He mentioned if you are still rocking a jheri curl and jeans with cartoon characters you shouldn’t go up to the school. Special K also wants parents to stop asking their kids friends for their social media accounts to follow them. He also believes you should stop using slang.

