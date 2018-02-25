How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

Back when it was Gucci Mane‘s birthday, Black Tony went over to his house to take him a card. But when he couldn’t get inside, someone called the cops on him. An emotional mess, Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to beg for his help getting out of jail. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

