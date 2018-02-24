Black Tony Says He’s Going To Hell After Kicking Over Man In Wheelchair [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was feeling really bad and needed to talk when he called up Rickey Smiley. The day before, he was at a woman’s house and her husband came home. He was stuck in her closet, so he set some bags on fire to get them to clear out so he could escape. That plan, however, backfired when he realized the guy was in a wheelchair! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

