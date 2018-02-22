Black Tony
Why Black Tony Is Stuck Inside Of A Closet [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

We have to keep Black Tony in our prayers. He recently spoke with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and he was trapped in a closet. Black Tony mentioned he was at his boos house and her boyfriend came home.

The closet is small and he scared the guy might try to kill him. Her boyfriend will be home for a while and he’s not going to make it in the hot closet. Black Tony is thinking about lighting some clothes on fire to escape. Will he make it out?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

