Was Wendy Williams Out Of Line For Her Comments About Beyoncè? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Fergie recently made headlines after singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game. Many weren’t impressed with her performance including Wendy Williams. The talk show host called out Fergie, Beyoncè and Janet Jackson.

Follow @TheRSMS

She believes they all need auto tune to sound good. Williams mentioned that Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and several other singers never needed auto tune to sound good. Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to pray for Trey Songz, he might be charged after allegedly hitting a girl in the mouth.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Forced To Take A Three-Week Hiatus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

The Latest: