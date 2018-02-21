Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Forced To Take A Three-Week Hiatus [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is taking a doctor ordered hiatus.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: IZZY/WENN.com

Wendy Williams will be taking at least three weeks off from her television show due to illness. The host of The Wendy Williams Show is dealing with Graves’ Disease. 

Reports TMZ:

Wendy Williams is taking several weeks off from her TV show — on doctor’s orders — to deal with a medical crisis related to hyperthyroidism.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]

Wendy announced at the top of Wednesday’s show that she’s suffering from Graves’ disease … an immune system disorder. She says one of the symptoms effects the muscles behind her eyeballs … which she tried to turn into a joke.

Sounds like she’ll be okay, but her doctor says she immediately needs to take 3 weeks of vacation. Wendy says she’s only taking 2 weeks … starting tomorrow.

RELATED: Why Wendy Williams Cancelled Her Shows For The Week [VIDEO]

In a message to her fans, and studio audience. she detailed issues with her thyroid, anxiety other issues while explaining why she was taking a hiatus. And she still managed to let off some jokes while going over her symptoms.

See her message below.

Get well soon.

