Could Teachers Walking Out Stop School Shootings?

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are still mourning the seventeen people that passed away after gunman, Nikolas Cruz shot them. Over the past several days the topic of gun control has once again been the headlines. This is one of the worse school shootings in American history and people are tired of hearing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

An article from Slate came up and on Diane Ravitch blog, she proposed some ideas. One piece said, “If by May 1st they have not received assurance that their legislation for sanity in gun ownership will be acted on soon, they need to walk out of our schools. It would be May Day, when workers should exert their strength.” It also mentioned that teachers have a way of making a difference.

With stricter gun laws and people in the government not being supported by the NRA could make a difference and change certain things. Ravitch said, “My advice is to start meeting now, write model legislation, submit it to state and federal legislators, and if rebuffed, close down our schools until you get what you (and the rest of us) deserve.” While some believe that teachers should carry weapons that doesn’t solve the problem.

