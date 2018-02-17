Jury Awards $37 Million To Family Of Korryn Gaines For Shooting Her And Her Son

On August 1, 2016, Baltimore police broke into the apartment of 23-year-old Korryn Gaines to serve her a warrant for traffic violations. Police claimed Gaines had a pistol and after an hours-long standoff they shot and killed Gaines and injured her six-year-old son. Police also claimed Gaines was pointing a pistol at them. The story from the police have conflicted with neighbors who claim she never pointed a gun at the officers. Now, according to The Baltimore Sun, the Ganies family won a civil lawsuit against the police, awarding more than $37 million in damages.

The Baltimore Sun reports, “The jury of six women said the first shot fired by Cpl. Royce Ruby at Gaines, killing her and injuring her then-5-year-old son, Kodi, was not reasonable and therefore violated their civil rights under state and federal statutes.” The jury made their decision in under three hours.

Korryn’s son Kodi was ordered to receive $32 million, he was struck by bullets, suffered an elbow injury and bullet fragments in his face. Karsyn, his sister, will receive $4.5 million. Gaines’ father and mother were awarded $300,000 and $307,000, respectively, and the Gaines estate will receive another $300,000. However, the family may not see the money because “Maryland has a cap on local governments’ liability in certain cases, however, and some legal experts speculated Gaines’ relatives might not see the full amount of the jury award.”

Baltimore County government attorney Mike Field said in a statement that the county was “disappointed” and “is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal.” Hopefully, Baltimore county does not spend years fighting this lawsuit, but it would be no shocker if they did. The officer who shot Gaines and her son, Royce Ruby, is still a police officer. Watch the video below of the Gaines family reacting to the verdict.

