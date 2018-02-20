Entertainment News
Cardi B On What It Will Take To Stop School Shootings [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis Presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in Partnership With Talent Resources Sports - Inside

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Cardi B might be a busy woman, but she took some time out to talk to fans about school shootings. In a video on Instagram the rapper talked about how these tragedies could possibly be avoided. The advice just wasn’t for kids, but was for everyone.

Shit be so sad .The devil really be busy .

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B said, “I been seeing a lot of school shootings happening. And the school shooter never looks like the jock, the cheerleader, the popular kid. It’s always a kid that looks a little bit socially awkward and everything. And it’s just like, I feel like one of the best ways to prevent these type of tragedies is stop picking on these kids. Stop bullying these kids. The devil speaks to you the most when you feel helpless. Stop picking on ’em … Compliment them. Say ‘hi’ to them.”

Before this shooting the rapper even spoke about Keaton Jones the 11-year-old who went viral after being bullied. Cardi B supported him and now is taking time to share a piece of advice for people that want to hurt others feelings. What do you think about what Cardi B said?

advice , cardi b , school shooting

