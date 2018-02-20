Cardi B On What It Will Take To Stop School Shootings [VIDEO]

Cardi B might be a busy woman, but she took some time out to talk to fans about school shootings. In a video on Instagram the rapper talked about how these tragedies could possibly be avoided. The advice just wasn’t for kids, but was for everyone.

Cardi B said, “I been seeing a lot of school shootings happening. And the school shooter never looks like the jock, the cheerleader, the popular kid. It’s always a kid that looks a little bit socially awkward and everything. And it’s just like, I feel like one of the best ways to prevent these type of tragedies is stop picking on these kids. Stop bullying these kids. The devil speaks to you the most when you feel helpless. Stop picking on ’em … Compliment them. Say ‘hi’ to them.”

Before this shooting the rapper even spoke about Keaton Jones the 11-year-old who went viral after being bullied. Cardi B supported him and now is taking time to share a piece of advice for people that want to hurt others feelings. What do you think about what Cardi B said?

