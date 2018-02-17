Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

Juicy’s Teacup: How Oprah Squashed Hopes Of Her Presidential Run [EXCLUSIVE]

Juicy

Posted 1 hour ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

When Oprah gave her speech at the Golden Globes, everyone was so moved that people began to push for her to run for president in 2020.

After weeks of rumors and Twitter debates surrounding the matter, Oprah is speaking on it once and for all! Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Seal Slammed Oprah [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=rickeysmileymorningshow height=”260″]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Juicy's Teacup , Oprah

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show