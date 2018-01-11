Why Seal Slammed Oprah [EXCLUSIVE]

In some shocking tea today Gary With Da Tea talked about R&B singer, Seal slamming Oprah. She is still being praised for her amazing Golden Globe Awards speech, but Seal isn’t here for her. He mentioned that she has a relationship with Harvey Weinstein and that she is part of the problem.
He also went on to say that she isn’t the solution. Serena Williams opened up about motherhood in her Vogue magazine interview. She also revealed that she had blood clots and isn’t giving up on her tennis career.
