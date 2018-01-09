Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

People are still talking about the amazing Golden Globe Awards speech that Oprah gave. People were in tears when she spoke such powerful words and now people want her to run for President in 2020. The team spoke about it and many believe she can do it.
Everyone loves Oprah and she would work hard for the American people. Da Brat mentioned that she wants Oprah to live forever and doesn’t want the stress on her. Whether she chooses to run or not we love Oprah.
