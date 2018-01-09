The Show
Home > The Show

Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

People are still talking about the amazing Golden Globe Awards speech that Oprah gave. People were in tears when she spoke such powerful words and now people want her to run for President in 2020. The team spoke about it and many believe she can do it.

Everyone loves Oprah and she would work hard for the American people. Da Brat mentioned that she wants Oprah to live forever and doesn’t want the stress on her. Whether she chooses to run or not we love Oprah.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020 Run After Globes Speech

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey & Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Oprah Warns Fans That Someone Is Running A Scam By Impersonating Her On The Internet

The Latest:

Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Golden Globe Awards , Oprah , president

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show