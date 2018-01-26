11 reads Leave a comment
Headkrack and Da Brat tore up another “Flow & Go!” They rapped about a little bit of everything, including Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon, Xscape, and more! Check out this audio player above to listen to the fire freestyle in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack Rhymes About His Crush On SZA [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal
- Why Jemele Hill Is Leaving “SportsCenter”
- Juicy Explains How Fight Broke Out Between Dallas & Atlanta Little Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Jesse Williams Allegedly Dating Rihanna’s Creative Director
- Rickey Smiley Says Vegans Will Only Live “Two Weeks Longer” Than Everyone Else [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ice-T Details “New Jack City” Sequel And Reveals Why It Was Never Created
- Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy [VIDEO]
- First Grade Teacher Under Fire For “Accidentally” Sending Home Spelling List With The “N-Word” On It
- Stolen Church Van Gets Replaced By Tyler Perry
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)
1. Tina Lawson1 of 15
2. Spike Lee2 of 15
3. Cookie Johnson3 of 15
4. Lupita Nyong'o4 of 15
5. Snoop Dogg5 of 15
6. Janelle Monae6 of 15
7. Steve Brown7 of 15
8. Deon Cole8 of 15
9. Ciara9 of 15
10. Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley10 of 15
11. Laila Ali11 of 15
12. Michael Blackson12 of 15
13. Octavia Spencer13 of 15
14. Idris Elba14 of 15
15. Marlon Wayans15 of 15
comments – Add Yours