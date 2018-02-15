TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Comedy “Twenties”

Lena Waithe is climbing the ladder of success. She already has an Emmy Award under her belt, a successful show on Showtime titled, “The Chi” and just got some more good news. Deadline reports that TBS has given a green light to shoot her series “Twenties.”

Waithe wrote the show nearly nine years ago when she was in her 20’s. It is all about a queer Black girl and her two best friends that are trying to chase their dreams. The comedy will talk about finding love, messing up in life and so much more.

She posted about it on Instagram to share the news with fans. Waithe said, “This really is a dream come true. Never give up on those projects that people say will never happen. Just keep pushing. Grateful to the folks at TBS and my whole team for believing with me. #Twenties #NoMoreSidekicks.” Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

Celebrating Black Stars With Emmy Awards [PHOTOS] 49 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Black Stars With Emmy Awards [PHOTOS] 1. Lena Waithe 1 of 49 2. Uzo Aduba Source:AP 2 of 49 3. Joe Morton Source:PR Photos 3 of 49 4. Ruby Dee 4 of 49 5. Cecily Tyson 5 of 49 6. Alfre Woodard 6 of 49 7. Bill Cosby 7 of 49 8. Charles S. Dutton 8 of 49 9. Robert Guillaume 9 of 49 10. Ja’Net Dubois 10 of 49 11. Keith David 11 of 49 12. James Earl Jones 12 of 49 13. Andre Braugher 13 of 49 14. Beah Richards 14 of 49 15. Lou Gossett, Jr. 15 of 49 16. Esther Rolle 16 of 49 17. Isabel Sanford 17 of 49 18. Roscoe Lee Brown 18 of 49 19. Lynn Whitfield 19 of 49 20. Madge Sinclair 20 of 49 21. Laurence Fishburne 21 of 49 22. Mary Alice 22 of 49 23. Paul Winfield 23 of 49 24. Jeffrey Wright 24 of 49 25. S. Epatha Merkerson 25 of 49 26. Loretta Divine 26 of 49 27. Cleavon Little 27 of 49 28. Wayne Brady 28 of 49 29. Sarah Vaughn 29 of 49 30. Quincy Jones 30 of 49 31. Paris Barclay 31 of 49 32. Spike Lee 32 of 49 33. Nell Carter 33 of 49 34. Halle Berry 34 of 49 35. Jackee Harry 35 of 49 36. Harry Belafonte 36 of 49 37. Glynn Turman 37 of 49 38. Andre Shields 38 of 49 39. Whitney Houston 39 of 49 40. Gail Fisher 40 of 49 41. Leontyne Price 41 of 49 42. Olivia Cole 42 of 49 43. Sterling K. Brown 43 of 49 44. Viola Davis 44 of 49 45. Regina King 45 of 49 46. Courtney B. Vance 46 of 49 47. 2012 Critics’ Choice Television Awards – Arrivals 47 of 49 48. Keegan-Michael Key 48 of 49 49. Wanda Sykes 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Comedy “Twenties” Celebrating Black Stars With Emmy Awards [PHOTOS] We are paying tribute to all the Black stars who have won Emmy Awards (Prime-time & Daytime) for acting as well as directing, musical compositions, narrating, Special performances, guest appearances, voice overs, etc.