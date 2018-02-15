Entertainment News
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Comedy “Twenties”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The 2018 MAKERS Conference - Day 2

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Lena Waithe is climbing the ladder of success. She already has an Emmy Award under her belt, a successful show on Showtime titled, “The Chi” and just got some more good news. Deadline reports that TBS has given a green light to shoot her series “Twenties.”

Waithe wrote the show nearly nine years ago when she was in her 20’s. It is all about a queer Black girl and her two best friends that are trying to chase their dreams. The comedy will talk about finding love, messing up in life and so much more.

She posted about it on Instagram to share the news with fans. Waithe said, “This really is a dream come true. Never give up on those projects that people say will never happen. Just keep pushing. Grateful to the folks at TBS and my whole team for believing with me. #Twenties #NoMoreSidekicks.” Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

