“The Chi” Lands Second Season

If you aren’t watching the hit show “The Chi” you’re missing out. The show created and executive produced by Lena Waithe takes place in south side Chicago and explores the life of several people in a community that are tied together. According to The Source, Showtime just gave “The Chi” a second season.

Only four episodes of the show has aired and fans are in love with it already. Several writers of the show have signed up to be involved with the second season as well. Showtime is happy to have another successful show out and can’t wait to see what happens next season with the storyline.

Gary Levine, President of Programming at Showtime Networks said, “From viewers and critics alike, the response to The Chi has been so enthusiastic from the very start that our decision to renew the series was an easy one. We love the vibrant characters and the nuanced world that Lena has created. Her vision for The Chi has clearly struck a chord, and we know she has many more moving, personal and resonant stories to tell about her beloved hometown.” Congratulations to the cast and crew of this show.

