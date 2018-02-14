Why Wendy Williams Cancelled Her Shows For The Week [VIDEO]

On Halloween fans watched as Wendy Williams fainted during a taping. According to Eur Web, a similar incident almost happened during her show. Williams normally walks around to greet her audience and after shaking one young ladies hand almost fell back into her.

The talk show host has decided to cancel tapings for the rest of the week due to this. A spokesperson for her said, “Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms, and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week.” In the video posted the camera moves off of Williams as she falls back.

We are so happy she is taking time out to rest. After Williams fainted during her show last year she continued to do her show and said, “I’m a champ and I’m back.” Get well soon Wendy Williams!

