Why Azealia Banks Has A Right To Be Mad About Fashion Show Cover Of Her Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
In the middle of fashion week, Azealia Banks is calling out designers for playing her music in the shows, without sending her an invite. But when a designer had someone else performing an Azealia Banks song altogether, she had to double-down.

She put out a PSA on the matter on her Instagram. When Azealia starts making public announcements, we get a little apprehensive about taking her seriously. But in this case, she has a point. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

