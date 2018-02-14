Why Azealia Banks Has A Right To Be Mad About Fashion Show Cover Of Her Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In the middle of fashion week, Azealia Banks is calling out designers for playing her music in the shows, without sending her an invite. But when a designer had someone else performing an Azealia Banks song altogether, she had to double-down.
She put out a PSA on the matter on her Instagram. When Azealia starts making public announcements, we get a little apprehensive about taking her seriously. But in this case, she has a point. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
