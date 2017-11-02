Why It’s Out Of Line For Azealia Banks To Say Cardi B Bought The #1 Spot [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Azealia Banks got into the subject of Cardi B and all her success during an interview recently. You might remember that, a few weeks ago, Azealia Banks was on her social media trying to discredit Cardi when she hit number one, to which Cardi B responded by posting a video of Azealia in the club rapping along to every word of “Bodak Yellow.”

Well, despite the shutdown, Azealia is still at it. When the subject of Cardi came up during the interview, she got talking about “buying” spots on the charts, and claiming that Cardi “deserves BET.” Oh, Azealia. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

