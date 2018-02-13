Entertainment News
Mary J. Blige Lands New Role In Netflix TV Series

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
The Dom Perignon Lounge At The Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Virtuosos Award

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Mary J. Blige might be an amazing singer, but has been taking her talents to television lately. Deadline reports that the Academy Award nominee for “Mudbound” just landed a role on Netflix’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” The show is based upon a popular novel by Gerard Way.

“The Umbrella Academy” will follow members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they try to solve the mysterious death of their father. Blige will play a hit woman and will travel to kill assigned targets. She has a reputation to be sociopathic and believes in torturing people.

The show will be executive produced by Steve Blackman and Gerard Way will serve as the co-executive producer. There is no date on when the show will come out, but fans should be excited. Congratulations to Mary J. Blige on this new opportunity.

