Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs‘ marriage is over, even as the two gear up to go to court to finalize their divorce. Amidst all of the he-said-she-said and reports of spousal support demands and the like, another party is trying to come up on the win- Starshell.
Starshell is the young artist that was supposedly managed by Mary J and her husband. But soon, Kendu Isaacs and her started to have an affair, and their marriage fell a part. Now, Starshell thinks she’ll just go on her merry way. But she seems a little naive. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Mary J. Blige Ain’t Playin’ With Kendu Isaacs Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Bresha Meadows Released After Killing Her Father
- Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success [POLL]
- Nas Reminds Fans Why He’s One Of The Greatest Rappers Alive [VIDEO]
- Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Running For Office
- Kroger Hires First Black Division Leader
- Prank Call: Attorney Taunts Woman With G-Unit References [EXCLUSIVE]
- Here’s What Happens When You Ask Gary With Da Tea To Name NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony Needs To Set Up A GoFundMe For His Mom After The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Big Boi Lands Role In “Superfly” Remake