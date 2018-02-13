Praise Break: Be Encouraged By Mary J. Blige [EXCLUSIVE]

On the morning of this Praise Break, Rickey Smiley was super inspired by the news of all the good coming Mary J. Blige‘s way. She’s got two Oscar nominations, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With everything she has gone through recently, mainly pertaining to her divorce, this season of blessings for Mary J is a beautiful thing.

Sometimes, Rickey says, God doesn’t release the blessing for us until we get rid of the dead weight. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

