Kendu Isaacs Wants More Money From Mary J. Blige

When Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs filed for divorce in 2016, Isaacs initially requested $100,000 per month but was only granted $30,000 in monthly spousal support.

But following the success of her album and the role their split played in helping it reach acclaim status, Isaacs, reportedly requested an increase in spousal support because of it. According to TheBlast.com, he also claims he’s been unable to find employment because Blige continues to discuss their split publicly.

Blaming the success of songs like, “Love Yourself,” and “Set Me Free,” tracks he allegedly refers to as “divorce songs,” Isaacs believes Blige should increase her monthly spousal support payments to $65,000.

He is also demanding another $345,000 for pay he believes she owes him for the time he worked as her personal manager during her King & Queen of Hearts tour.

endu insists Mary has been using interviews as an opportunity to defame him. He blames her criticism for his inability to find another job, despite his “aggressive efforts” to do so.

“In fact, petitioner has financially benefitted from this divorce because she used it as a platform to promote her new music, album, and tour,” Kendu wrote in court papers, obtained by Bossip. “Since the divorce was initiated, she has released at least two songs that have been dubbed her ‘divorce’ songs. The evidence will show that petitioner reaped a substantial profit from this divorce.”

With the latest filing, Isaacs continues to argue that he deserves half of Mary’s earnings for work he did for her throughout their marriage. He’s reportedly demanding “half of her royalties, residuals, and commissions that Mary earned from her music, film, and TV work during their nearly 13-year marriage.”

