Why Kendrick Lamar Is Banning Professional Photographers From His Shows

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

People love taking photos at concerts and posting them to their social media accounts. Kendrick Lamar is a rapper that gives fans a performance like they’ve never seen before. Okay Player , reports that the rapper will now ban professional photographers from his shows.

Performers like Beyoncè has done the same, but cell phone footage is still allowed. Lamar is heading out on his European tour and decided this for his brand. Dave Chappelle is one of the entertainers that bans phones during his shows and returns them to fans later.

Lamar is still riding high from releasing the “Black Panther” soundtrack he executive produced. The 14-track album includes songs from SZA, James Blake, Khalid and more. Do you think more entertainers will ban professional photographers from their show?

