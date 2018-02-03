Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Collaborate On “Pray For Me” From “Black Panther” Soundtrack [AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The Forum

Source: Handout / Getty

Everyone has been talking about “Black Panther” and the film will finally be out in theaters on February 16th. Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack for the film and fans just got the opportunity to hear the collaboration with him and The Weekend. The hit song “Pray for Me” which sounds futuristic, fun and a beat that you can vibe to.

According to Pitchfork, the album features songs from SZA, Schoolboy Q, Anderson Paak and more. Lamar and The Weeknd have worked together before on his track “Sidewalks” so fans are excited they are working together again. Listen to the song and let us know what you think about it.

RELATED: “Black Panther” Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Proves “Black Panther” Soundtrack Will Be Lit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For “Black Panther” Song “All The Stars” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Collaborate On “Pray For Me” From “Black Panther” Soundtrack [AUDIO]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

black panther , Kendrick Lamar , Pray For Me , the weeknd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show