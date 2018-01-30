Why Jay-Z’s Message Is More Of A Threat To America Than Kendrick Lamar’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z was nominated for eight Grammys this year for “4:44,” making him the most nominated of the evening. But he didn’t win one award, and his voice wasn’t featured on the stage that night either. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar opened the show with one of his signature, heavily political performances, and took home every award he was nominated for.

Jeff Johnson breaks down the politics and sociology behind that. You would think that Kendrick’s messages about police brutality are generally what America doesn’t want to see on TV, and that Jay-Z’s gems about generational wealth & fatherhood would be welcome. But it’s actually the other way around. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

