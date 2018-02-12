How Cardi B Clapped Back At Gangbanger Threats [EXCLUSIVE]

After Cardi B posted an Instagram photo that was effectively a declaration of her loyalty to the Bloods, she sent a lot fans up in arms. Folks from the opposition immediately flooded the comments with threats about her upcoming trip to L.A. for All-Star Weekend.

Despite the fact that she deleted the photo pretty quickly, Cardi B is standing by what she said. And not only that, but it looks like she’ll have some backup in L.A. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

