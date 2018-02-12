Cardi B got herself caught up the other day when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a blue fur coat. In the caption of the image, Cardi changed the “B” in blue, indicated her loyalty to the Bloods. This ignited a fire of criticism from fans, especially ahead of her trip to rival territory for All-Star weekend in L.A.
This isn’t the first time Cardi B has aligned herself with gang activity, but maybe it’s time for her to dial it back, since it’s the first time she’s ever been this famous? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Cardi B Came For People Over Her Blackness [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Idris Elba’s Fiancèe Writes Beautiful Note To Her Future Husband
- Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]
- How Cardi B Clapped Back At Gangbanger Threats [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Talks Stripper Past & Waves Feminist Flag
- Rickey Smiley & Steve Harvey Hilariously Reprise Sister Odell & Bernice Skit [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tara Wallace On How She Was Blindsided By “Love & Hip-Hop” Cheating Triangle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Michael Blackson Explains Why Kevin Hart Couldn’t Get Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Jeff Johnson Will Forever Be Indebted To Omarosa Manigault-Newman [VIDEO]
- A Viewer’s Guide To “Black Panther”