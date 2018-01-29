RSMS Videos
Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The 2018 Grammy Awards have made quite an impression with its slew of hip-hop’s hottest acts, including Cardi B. The Bronx native performed Bruno Mars‘ hit remix to “Finesse,” and enjoyed the spotlight of a couple Grammy nominations for her own hits.

When she arrived on the red carpet, she was her usual candid, love-able self. But Gary With Da Tea wonders if she went a little too overboard with self-expression this time? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

