3 Things You Should Know
Home > 3 Things You Should Know

This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
47 reads
Leave a comment

There couldn’t be a better way to kick off 2018 than with some words of wisdom from Jeff Johnson. He has some powerful words of encouragement to help folks kick up the momentum they need to conquer challenges and opportunities this year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jeff talks about letting go of what’s holding you back from pursuing your dreams full force, living in your own authentic truth, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Story Of Cyntonia Brown Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Sex Trafficking Myths That We Need To Stop Believing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 New Year's Resolutions That Never Work

10 photos Launch gallery

10 New Year's Resolutions That Never Work

Continue reading This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

10 New Year's Resolutions That Never Work

Every year people make a list of goals and resolutions that they’d like to complete for the new year when realistically half the stuff on their list doesn’t even get done. Here are 10 resolutions that don’t always work.

Jeff Johnson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show