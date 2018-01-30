The Show
How 84-Year-Old Quincy Jones Is Literally Living The Best Single Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Quincy Jones is the 84-year-old music legend who brought us Michael Jackson‘s “Off The Wall,” “Thriller” and “Bad” albums. After delivering some of the greatest music of all time to the people, he is out here living his best life. In a new GQ interview, Jones opens up about his life, and the 22 different girlfriends he has in countries all over the world. Not only that, but they all know about each other. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

