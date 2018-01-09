Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A couple of weeks ago a video went viral of a teacher telling kids in his classroom to rub their hands together to stay warm. The kids were wearing gloves, hats and coats. Jeff Johnson mentioned that this has been an ongoing issue just not in Baltimore, but in other cities.

Follow @TheRSMS

Students are missing out on education and it looks like the City of Baltimore needs to do more for their schools. Johnson also talked about Sterling K. Brown’s dynamic speech. He mentioned that it inspired him and wants everyone to hear it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Teachers In Baltimore Say Their Classrooms Don’t Have Heat, Students Learning In Coats

RELATED: Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: