Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple of weeks ago a video went viral of a teacher telling kids in his classroom to rub their hands together to stay warm. The kids were wearing gloves, hats and coats. Jeff Johnson mentioned that this has been an ongoing issue just not in Baltimore, but in other cities.
Students are missing out on education and it looks like the City of Baltimore needs to do more for their schools. Johnson also talked about Sterling K. Brown’s dynamic speech. He mentioned that it inspired him and wants everyone to hear it.
RELATED: Teachers In Baltimore Say Their Classrooms Don’t Have Heat, Students Learning In Coats
RELATED: Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions
RELATED: Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]
