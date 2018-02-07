Entertainment News
Quincy Jones Spills The Tea About Dating Ivanka Trump

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

40th Kennedy Center Honors

We’ve seen Toni Braxton and Birdman, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, but we never would’ve thought Quincy Jones and Ivanka Trump hooked up. That’s right in a recent interview with Vulture the legend spoke out about how he dated Donald Trump’s daughter. He didn’t get into deep details, but had no problem revealing this.

Jones said, “I used to date Ivanka, you know.” The journalist doing the interview couldn’t believe it and then he elaborated. He said, “Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada. A former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

In this interview Jones also spoke about Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye allegedly sleeping with Marlon Brando. He also spoke out about Michael Jackson and making music with him. This interview is filled with so much information so make sure you read it.

