Quincy Jones Happy To Admit That He Has 22 Girlfriends

Quincy Jones is a musical genius. He is the man behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and recently during an interview admitted to having 22 girlfriends. According to GQ, the women are all between the ages of 28 and 42.

Follow @TheRSMS

Jones said, “I was married three times, man. Was told not to marry actresses or singers. I ended up with two actresses, Peggy Lipton and Nastassja Kinski, and a superstar model. I didn’t listen to all the advice.” He has women all over the world and sees them on a regular basis. Jones mentioned, “[They’re] Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew…I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man.”

His daughters don’t agree with him dating younger women, but Jones can’t help himself. He then responded with, “Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old. But you’d be surprised.… These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.” Good luck to Quincy Jones and all of his ladies.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Breaks Down Why Some Good Girls Choose Bad Boys [VIDEO]

RELATED: Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children For Not Wanting To Have Sex

RELATED: Nelly’s Girlfriend Defends Her Man

The Latest:

All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards 89 photos Launch gallery All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards 1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 1 of 89 2. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 2 of 89 3. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 3 of 89 4. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 4 of 89 5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 5 of 89 6. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 6 of 89 7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 7 of 89 8. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 8 of 89 9. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 9 of 89 10. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 10 of 89 11. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 11 of 89 12. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 12 of 89 13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 13 of 89 14. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 14 of 89 15. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 15 of 89 16. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 16 of 89 17. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 17 of 89 18. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 18 of 89 19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 19 of 89 20. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 20 of 89 21. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 21 of 89 22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 22 of 89 23. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 23 of 89 24. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 24 of 89 25. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 25 of 89 26. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 26 of 89 27. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 27 of 89 28. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 28 of 89 29. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 29 of 89 30. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 30 of 89 31. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 31 of 89 32. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 32 of 89 33. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 33 of 89 34. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 34 of 89 35. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 35 of 89 36. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 36 of 89 37. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 37 of 89 38. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 38 of 89 39. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 39 of 89 40. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 40 of 89 41. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 41 of 89 42. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 42 of 89 43. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 43 of 89 44. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 44 of 89 45. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 45 of 89 46. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 46 of 89 47. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 47 of 89 48. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 48 of 89 49. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 49 of 89 50. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 50 of 89 51. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 51 of 89 52. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 52 of 89 53. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 53 of 89 54. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 54 of 89 55. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 55 of 89 56. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show 56 of 89 57. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 57 of 89 58. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 58 of 89 59. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 59 of 89 60. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 60 of 89 61. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 61 of 89 62. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 62 of 89 63. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 63 of 89 64. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 64 of 89 65. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 65 of 89 66. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 66 of 89 67. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 67 of 89 68. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 68 of 89 69. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 69 of 89 70. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 70 of 89 71. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 71 of 89 72. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 72 of 89 73. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 73 of 89 74. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 74 of 89 75. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 75 of 89 76. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 76 of 89 77. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 77 of 89 78. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 78 of 89 79. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 79 of 89 80. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 80 of 89 81. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 81 of 89 82. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW 82 of 89 83. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 83 of 89 84. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 84 of 89 85. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 85 of 89 86. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 86 of 89 87. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 87 of 89 88. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage 88 of 89 89. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show 89 of 89 Skip ad Continue reading Quincy Jones Happy To Admit That He Has 22 Girlfriends All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards