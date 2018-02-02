Special K: Why Tom Brady Is The Best White Man Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

For this poem, Special K was overwhelmed with his love and admiration for Tom Brady, ahead of the Super Bowl weekend that’s on its way. No matter who you’re rooting for this year during the big game, Special K wants us all to keep in mind that Tom Brady is the best white man ever.

He recites a poem about why this is true. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

