News You Can't Use
Home > News You Can't Use

Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 5 hours ago
28 reads
Leave a comment

When people say things, sometimes they really mean something quite opposite of what they’re saying. This is especially true, Special K explains, when it comes to dating and relationships. So he presents what people say and reveals what they really mean.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more from News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K & Da Brat Face Off With Government Names [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K Shares A Special Poem In Honor Of Hood Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

News You Can't Use , Special K

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show