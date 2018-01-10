45 reads Leave a comment
Special K was doing his stand-up set for Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, when he made his issue with Dollar Tree shoppers clear. He explains that as much as people would like to believe it, Dollar Tree is not a real store. He says people need to be realistic about what they actually should be buying there. Check out the video above to watch Special K make his hilarious point.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: John Amos Tells Special K Why He Moved To Isolated Ranch In Colorado [VIDEO
RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]
- Is This Adidas Ad Racist?
- Kenya Moore’s Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Tried To Kill Her
- 5 Reasons Oprah Would Be Better Than President Trump
- Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic Directed By John Singleton
- Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons
- Paternity Test Tuesday: Woman Decides To Netflix & Chill With Man She Met At Home Depot [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is French Montana Cheating On Evelyn Lozada? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Ginuwine Didn’t Want To Kiss On “Celebrity Big Brother” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Rita Brent, Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22
2. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22
4. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22
8. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22
9. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22
12. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22
13. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay DavisSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22
15. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22
17. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & WhiteSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry WayneSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Special KSource:RSMS 20 of 22
21. Special KSource:RSMS 21 of 22
22. Special K22 of 22
comments – Add Yours